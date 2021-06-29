Updated WWE Money in the Bank Lineup

WWE has an updated lineup for Money in the Bank following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can check out the updated card for the show below. It airs on July 18th via Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else, and will be the first PPV with live fans since WrestleMania 37 and before that since Elimination Chamber in March of 2020.

The updated lineup is:

* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Men’s Money In the Bank Match: Riddle vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E. vs. 3 More TBD

* Women’s Money In the Bank Match: Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Carmella vs. 2 More TBD