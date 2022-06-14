Updated WWE Money in the Bank Lineup

WWE has an updated lineup for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 2nd from Las Vegas, Nevada and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Seven More TBD

* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Five More TBD