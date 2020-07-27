wrestling / News
Updated List of New WWE Network Content: The Day Of Extreme Rules, Bumpy Awards, More
WWE has an updated lineup for new content coming to the WWE Network this week. You can see the lineup below. The asterisks indicate that a show is available on the free version of the Network:
Monday:
Raw Talk* – 11 PM ET
WWE Break It Down: Mick Foley – immediately following Raw Talk
Tuesday:
The R-Truth Game Show: “Miz and Mella Mania”* – 10 AM ET on demand
The Best of WWE: Daniel Bryan’s Best Matches* – 12 PM ET on demand
The R-Truth Game Show: “Miz and Mella Mania” – 8 PM ET
Wednesday:
Monday Night Raw (6/29/20)* – 9 AM ET on demand
WWE’s The Bump: The Bumpy Awards* – 10 AM ET
Thursday:
WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (7/29/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday:
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday:
WWE Main Event (7/16/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Sunday:
Friday Night SmackDown (7/3/20)* – 9 AM ET on demand
WWE The Day Of: The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules 2020* – 10 AM ET on demand
WWE The Day Of: The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 – 8 PM ET
