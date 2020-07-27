Updated List of New WWE Network Content: The Day Of Extreme Rules, Bumpy Awards, More

WWE has an updated lineup for new content coming to the WWE Network this week. You can see the lineup below. The asterisks indicate that a show is available on the free version of the Network:

Monday:

Raw Talk* – 11 PM ET

WWE Break It Down: Mick Foley – immediately following Raw Talk

Tuesday:

The R-Truth Game Show: “Miz and Mella Mania”* – 10 AM ET on demand

The Best of WWE: Daniel Bryan’s Best Matches* – 12 PM ET on demand

The R-Truth Game Show: “Miz and Mella Mania” – 8 PM ET

Wednesday:

Monday Night Raw (6/29/20)* – 9 AM ET on demand

WWE’s The Bump: The Bumpy Awards* – 10 AM ET

Thursday:

WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (7/29/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday:

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday:

WWE Main Event (7/16/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

Sunday:

Friday Night SmackDown (7/3/20)* – 9 AM ET on demand

WWE The Day Of: The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules 2020* – 10 AM ET on demand

WWE The Day Of: The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 – 8 PM ET