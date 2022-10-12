Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

* Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

* Ambulance Match: Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Julius loses, Brutus Creed will have to leave NXT

* Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews