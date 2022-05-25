Updated WWE NXT In Your House Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT In Your House following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which airs on June 4th on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy

The title will change hands on a DQ

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers

* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance