wrestling / News

Updated WWE NXT In Your House Card

May 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT In Your House 2022 - Tag Team Titles - Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers Image Credit: WWE NXT Twitter

WWE has an updated card for NXT In Your House following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on June 4th on Peacock and WWE NetworkL

* WWE NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy
The title will change hands on a DQ
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers
* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT In Your House, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading