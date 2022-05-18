Updated WWE NXT In Your House Card

WWE has an updated card for NXT In Your House following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on June 4th on Peacock and WWE NetworkL

* WWE NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy

The title will change hands on a DQ

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers

* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes