wrestling / News
Updated WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Lineup
April 26, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for its Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT after Tuesday night’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live on May 3rd on USA Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy
* NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Natalya & Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons
* Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller
* Creed Brothers vs. Viking Raiders
* Sit-Down Meeting: Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Claims She Owned Car Involved in Fatal Crash, Police Records Say Otherwise
- FTR on WWE’s Interest in Bringing Them Back, How It’s Not Always ‘About the Money’
- Ronda Rousey on How She Had Trouble Remembering Layout of WrestleMania 38 Match
- Kevin Owens On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return, Cody Helping Change The Industry With AEW