Updated WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Lineup

WWE has an updated card for its Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT after Tuesday night’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live on May 3rd on USA Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy

* NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Natalya & Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons

* Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller

* Creed Brothers vs. Viking Raiders

* Sit-Down Meeting: Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar