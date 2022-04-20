wrestling / News

Updated WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Lineup

April 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Spring Breakin' Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated card for its Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT after Tuesday night’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live on May 3rd on USA Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy
* NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Spring Breakin', WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading