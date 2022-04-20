wrestling / News
Updated WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Lineup
April 19, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for its Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT after Tuesday night’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live on May 3rd on USA Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy
* NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes
It's OFFICIAL!#WWENXT #NXTSpringBreakin @CGrimesWWE @WWESoloSikoa @Carmelo_WWE pic.twitter.com/l12mwXxCV4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 20, 2022