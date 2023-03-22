Updated WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Lineup Following Taping (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, WWE taped the March 28 episode of NXT last night after the live episode went off the air. Here is the updated lineup for Stand and Deliver after the taping. It should be noted the lineup contains spoilers:

* WWE NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Ladder Match for WWE NXT Women’s Championship: Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell

* WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kiana James & Fallon Henley (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* WWE NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Axiom vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* Unsanctioned Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

* Winner Gets Control of Chase U: The Schism vs. Chase U & Tyler Bate