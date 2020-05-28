wrestling / News
Updated WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House Card
May 27, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: In Your House following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below. The show takes place on June 7th at Full Sail University and air live on the WWE Network.
* NXT Championship Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole
If Velveteen Dream loses, he gets no more title shots while Cole is champion.
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
* NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee
* Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest
More Trending Stories
- Vampiro Apologizes to Chris Jericho, Isn’t Sure What He Did To Offend Him, Also Apologizes to Taya Valkyrie Over AAA Drama
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If Chris Jericho Belongs On The List of Top 5 Heels of All Time
- Jim Ross On The State of His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He’s Not Bitter And Has to Get Past His Ego On Things
- WWE Star Reportedly Busted Open During Raw Taping (Spoiler)