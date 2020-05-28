wrestling / News

Updated WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House Card

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: In Your House

WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: In Your House following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below. The show takes place on June 7th at Full Sail University and air live on the WWE Network.

* NXT Championship Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole
If Velveteen Dream loses, he gets no more title shots while Cole is champion.
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
* NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee
* Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

