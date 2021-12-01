Updated WWE NXT WarGames Card

WWE has an updated lineup for WWE NXT WarGames following this week’s show. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Sunday on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Men’s WarGames Match: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller

Advantage: Team 2.0

* NXT Women’s WarGames Match: Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Raquel Gonzalez & Kay Lee Ray

Advantage: Team Babyface

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: KOR and Wagner vs. Imperium

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes