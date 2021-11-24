Updated WWE NXT WarGames Card

WWE has an updated card for NXT WarGames after tonight’s episode of NXT. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on December 5th live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Hair vs. Hair: Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson

* NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy

* Women’s WarGames Match: Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Raquel Gonzalez & Kay Lee Ray.

* Men’s WarGames Match: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller