wrestling / News
Updated WWE NXT WarGames Card
November 23, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for NXT WarGames after tonight’s episode of NXT. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on December 5th live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Hair vs. Hair: Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson
* NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy
* Women’s WarGames Match: Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Raquel Gonzalez & Kay Lee Ray.
* Men’s WarGames Match: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller
More Trending Stories
- Another Ringside Fan Reportedly Ejected After WWE Raw Went Off the Air, Rollins’ Stylist Gets Involved
- Charlotte Flair on Fan Perception That Vince McMahon Gives Her Whatever She Wants
- Eric Bischoff On Potential Reason For WWE Releases, His Opinion That Vince McMahon Won’t Sell the Company
- Becky Lynch Reveals What She Told Charlotte Flair After WWE Survivor Series Match