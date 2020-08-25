Updated WWE Payback Card

WWE has an updated card for Sunday’s WWE Payback after this week’s Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida live on WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton.