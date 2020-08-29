Updated WWE Payback Card

WWE has an updated card for WWE Payback after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday live on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: ‘The Fiend’ vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

* Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

* King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle