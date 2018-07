Following the news that WWE TLC has been moved to December and is replacing Clash of Champions, here is the updated WWE main roster PPV schedule for the rest of 2018…

* July 15: Extreme Rules

* August 19: Summerslam

* September 16: Hell in a Cell

* October 06: Super Show-Down in Australia

* November 18: Survivor Series

* December 16: Tables, Ladders, And Chairs