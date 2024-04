Updated WWE Raw Lineup

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Raw following Friday’s Smackdown. The following is set for Monday’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable.

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Andrade

* Jey Uso vs. Finn Bálor

* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Rhea Ripley to address Liv Morgan’s surprise attack

* Sheamus returns

* Cody Rhodes appears