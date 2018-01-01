Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble. The PPV takes place on January 28th and airs live on the WWE Network. The card is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Asuka, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Natalya, Naomi, Paige, Ruby Riott, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, 21 More TBA

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Elias, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena, Finn Bálor, 25 More TBA

* United States Championship Tournament Finals: Participants To Be Determined