Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

– The card for the Royal Rumble has been updated following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The PPV airs on January 28th live on WWE Network. The card is as follows:

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, 24 More TBA

* 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, 15 More TBA

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Handicap Match: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

* WWE United States Title Tournament Finals: Bobby Roode, Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods