Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

– WWE’s card for the Royal Rumble has a new match and more following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the full, updated card for the PPV below. It takes place on January 22nd from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air live on the WWE Network.

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, 23 More TBA

* 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, 14 More TBA

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Handicap Match: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

* WWE United States Title Tournament Finals: Bobby Roode, Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan