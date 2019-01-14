Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

– WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. The show airs on January 27th live on WWE Network. The latest card is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami vs. Buddy Murphy

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. The Bar

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Carmella (at #30), Naomi, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Sixteen More TBA

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: R-Truth (at #30), Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Eleven More TBA