Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

– WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble following Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the official card below for the show, including the new WWE Universal Championship match with Bray Wyatt defending against Daniel Bryan. Bryan won a triple threat against King Corbin and The Miz on tonight’s episode to win the shot.

Also expected for the card is Becky Lynch defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka, but WWE has not yet confirmed that bout for the Rumble. The show takes place on January 26th from Houston, Texas and airs live on WWE Network.

* Men’s Royal Rumble match: 30 competitors TDB (stars from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT)

* Women’s Royal Rumble match: 30 competitors TDB (stars from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT)

* WWE Universal Championship Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan