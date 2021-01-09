Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the event, which takes place January 31st and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Adam Pearce

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Elias, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Riddle, AJ Styles, 24 More TBA

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, 26 More TBA