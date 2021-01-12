wrestling / News
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
January 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for the Royal Rumble following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field and airs live on WWE Network:
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Adam Pearce
* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, 25 More TBA
* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 More TBA
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Tests Positive For COVID-19, Randy Orton Still In Main Event, McIntyre To Speak On RAW
- Drew McIntyre Reportedly First Announced Of Another COVID Outbreak, Wrestlers From WWE, AEW And More Affected
- Candice Michelle Recalls Kissing Vince McMahon In WWE Storyline, What Match She Hated Most, Winning WWE Women’s Title
- Cody Rhodes On Brodie Lee Squashing Him For TNT Title, Their Dog Collar Match, Original Plan For Lee’s AEW Debut