Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE has an updated lineup for the Royal Rumble following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Adam Pearce

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, 25 More TBA

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 More TBA