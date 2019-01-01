Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

– WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble following this week’s episode of Smackdown. The show takes place on January 27th and airs live on WWE Network.

The updated card is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. Buddy Murphy

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Carmella (at #30), Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ember Moon, Twenty-Two More TBA

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Twenty-Five More TBA