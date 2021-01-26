Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after tonight’s Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 31st in the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

* WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Edge, 14 More TBA

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 18 More TBA