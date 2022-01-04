wrestling / News
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
January 3, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 29th in St. Louis, Missouri:
* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Johnny Knoxville, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Austin Theory, 24 More TBD
* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Competitors TBD
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan OR Doudrop
* The Miz & Maryse vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix
