Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 29th in St. Louis, Missouri:

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Johnny Knoxville, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E., Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, 15 More TBD

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Michelle McCool, Summer Rae, Kelly Kelly, Lita, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Nikki ASH, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, 9 More TBD

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

* The Miz & Maryse vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix