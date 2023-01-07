wrestling / News
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
January 6, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
* Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, 27 More TBD
* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, 29 More TBD
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On If Mr. McMahon Character Was a WCW Copy, If Owen Hart Was In the Mix For Royal Rumble Title Match
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
- Note On Backstage Reactions To Vince McMahon Announcing Intent To Rejoin WWE Board
- Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors