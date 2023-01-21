Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, 16 More TBD

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, 25 More TBD

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

* Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight