Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
WWE has an updated lineup for the Royal Rumble following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 27th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Kofi Kingston, Damian Priest & 19 More TBD
* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile & 24 More TBD
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight
* WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens
