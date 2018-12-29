Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card (SPOILERS)

Following the weekend WWE tapings, here is the updated lineup for the January 27th WWE Royal Rumble PPV…

* 30 Man Royal Rumble for WrestleMania 35 title shot (Drew McIntyre, R-Truth, New Day confirmed as competitors)

* 30 Woman Royal Rumble for WrestleMania 35 title shot (Natalya, Carmella confirmed as competitors)

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. fourth competitor TBA