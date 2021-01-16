Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card: Universal Championship Match Changes

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after tonight’s Smackdown, with a major change in the Universal Championship match. Kevin Owens will now face Roman Reigns for the title after Adam Pearce, who was set up by Reigns to be his opponent, noted during their contract signing that he had a knee injury and that the contract was actually for Reigns vs. Owens in a Last Man Standing match. You can see the full card below.

The show takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDoma at from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

* WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, 23 More TBA

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 More TBA