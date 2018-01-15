Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card – US Title Match Bumped, Samoa Joe Out

– WWE’s card for the Royal Rumble has a new match and more following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the full, updated card for the PPV below. It takes place on January 28th from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air live on the WWE Network.

Notable, the United States Championship Tournament finals are no longer part of the Rumble card, as they will now take place on next week’s Smackdown. Additionally, Samoa Joe has joined Paige in being pulled from the card due to injury. Joe was set for the men’s Royal Rumble match.

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Rusev, Aiden English, Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, 18 More TBA

* 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, 13 More TBA

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Handicap Match: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

* 2 of 3 Falls SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos