wrestling / News
Updated WWE Starrcade Card
November 1, 2018 | Posted by
Here is the updated card for the November 24th WWE Starrcade event, which takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio…
* Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the IC Championship in a Street Fight
* Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Handicap Match
* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship in a Steel Cage Match
* Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship in a Steel Cage Match
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio for the US Championship
* The Bar vs. The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships
* Special Concert with Elias featuring Ric Flair
* Also appearing: Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Rusev and more.