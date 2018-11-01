Updated WWE Starrcade Card

Here is the updated card for the November 24th WWE Starrcade event, which takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio…

* Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the IC Championship in a Street Fight

* Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Handicap Match

* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship in a Steel Cage Match

* Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship in a Steel Cage Match

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio for the US Championship

* The Bar vs. The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

* Special Concert with Elias featuring Ric Flair

* Also appearing: Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Rusev and more.