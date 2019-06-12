Updated WWE Stomping Grounds Card: New Title Match Added

– WWE has an updated card from this month’s episode of WWE Stomping Grounds following Smackdown and 205 Live, now with a Cruiserweight Title match. You can see the updated lineup below, including a new match from 205 of Tony Nese defending the Cruiserweight Championship. His opponent is not yet clear; Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak faced off in a #1 contender’s match but it ended in a double pinfall. While this would presumably result in a triple threat, that has not yet been confirmed.

The updated card for the PPV is below. It takes place on June 23rd in Tacoma, Washington and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Special Referee TBA)

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese vs. ???

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre