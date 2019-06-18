Updated WWE Stomping Grounds Card

– WWE has an updated card for WWE Stomping Grounds following Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 23rd in Tacoma, Washington and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Special Referee TBA)

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

* WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese vs. ???

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* Big E. and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn