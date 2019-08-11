wrestling / News
Updated WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds
– The latest betting odds are in for the results at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam. You can see the current lines below per MyBookie, which have all champions as favorites to retain their championships. Also named as favorites are Bray Wyatt against Finn Balor and Kevin Owens over Shane McMahon:
* WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) (-280) vs. Seth Rollins (+220)
* WWE Championship
Kofi Kingston (c) (-260) vs. Randy Orton (+200)
* RAW Women’s Championship — Submission Match
Becky Lynch (c) (-260) vs. Natalya (+200)
* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) (-160) vs. Ember Moon (+140)
* If Kevin Owens Loses, He Will Quit WWE
Kevin Owens (-400) vs. Shane McMahon (+300)
* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (-3500) vs. Finn Balor (+1500)
* WWE United States Championship
AJ Styles (c) (-180) vs. Ricochet (+160)
* Goldberg (-450) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+325)
* Charlotte Flair (-270) vs. Trish Stratus (+210)
