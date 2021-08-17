wrestling / News
Updated WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds Released
BetOnline has the updated betting odds for WWE SummerSlam, which takes place on Saturday in Las Vegas. The card currently features 10 matches, including John Cena challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Goldberg, and much more.
Here are the latest betting odds for each of the matches, including the possibility of Big E cashing in his Money in the Bank contract (though Baron Corbin currently has the briefcase):
Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena
Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)
John Cena +300 (3/1)
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg
Bobby Lashley -600 (1/6)
Goldberg +350 (7/2)
Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks
Bianca Belair -200 (1/2)
Sasha Banks +150 (3/2)
Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair
Nikki A.S.H. -125 (4/5)
Charlotte Flair +150 (3/2)
Rhea Ripley +250 (5/2)
AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs RK-Bro
AJ Styles & Omos +150 (3/2)
RK-Bro -200 (1/2)
The Usos (c) vs the Mysterios
The Usos -400 (1/4)
The Mysterios +250 (5/2)
Sheamus (c) vs Damien Priest
Sheamus +150 (3/2)
Damien Priest -200 (1/2)
Edge vs Seth Rollins
Edge -300 (1/3)
Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)
Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal
Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)
Jinder Mahal +350 (7/2)
Alexis Bliss vs Eva Marie
Alexa Bliss -400 (1/4)
Eva Marie +250 (5/2)
Will Big E Cash in the MITB Contract at SummerSlam?
Yes +175 (7/4)
No -250 (5/2)
More Trending Stories
- Riddle On Adam Cole’s Future With WWE, NXT Wrestlers Dreading Being Called Up To Main Roster
- CM Punk Sparks More Speculation With Cryptic Instagram Post
- Finn Balor On John Cena Stealing His Spot At WWE SummerSlam, Wanting Matches With Edge & Rey Mysterio
- WWE To Auction Off Exclusive Items, Including Vince McMahon ‘Billionaire Bucks’