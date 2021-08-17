wrestling / News

Updated WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds Released

August 17, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
BetOnline has the updated betting odds for WWE SummerSlam, which takes place on Saturday in Las Vegas. The card currently features 10 matches, including John Cena challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Goldberg, and much more.

Here are the latest betting odds for each of the matches, including the possibility of Big E cashing in his Money in the Bank contract (though Baron Corbin currently has the briefcase):

Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)

John Cena +300 (3/1)

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Bobby Lashley -600 (1/6)

Goldberg +350 (7/2)

Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair -200 (1/2)

Sasha Banks +150 (3/2)

Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

Nikki A.S.H. -125 (4/5)

Charlotte Flair +150 (3/2)

Rhea Ripley +250 (5/2)

AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs RK-Bro

AJ Styles & Omos +150 (3/2)

RK-Bro -200 (1/2)

The Usos (c) vs the Mysterios

The Usos -400 (1/4)

The Mysterios +250 (5/2)

Sheamus (c) vs Damien Priest

Sheamus +150 (3/2)

Damien Priest -200 (1/2)

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Edge -300 (1/3)

Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)

Jinder Mahal +350 (7/2)

Alexis Bliss vs Eva Marie

Alexa Bliss -400 (1/4)

Eva Marie +250 (5/2)

Will Big E Cash in the MITB Contract at SummerSlam?

Yes +175 (7/4)

No -250 (5/2)

