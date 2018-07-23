Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

– WWE has an updated card for next month’s SummerSlam following Monday night’s episode of Raw. The latest card is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. TBA

* Money in the Bank Contract On the Line: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

The PPV takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will air live on WWE Network.