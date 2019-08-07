wrestling / News
Updated WWE SummerSlam Card
– WWE has an updated card for SummerSlam following Tuesday’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live. The show takes place on August 14th from Toronto, Ontario, Canada and airs live on the WWE Network. The updated card is as follows:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton
* RAW Women’s Championship Submission Match: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya
* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet
* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Ember Moon
* Kevin Owens’ Career On The Line: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak
* Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair
* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
* Bill Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler
