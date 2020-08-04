Updated WWE Summerslam Card

WWE has an updated card for WWE Summerslam following tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup for the show below, which features four matches thus far.

Summerslam takes place on August 23rd and will air on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik