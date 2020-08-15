wrestling / News

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

August 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam

WWE has an updated card for SummerSlam after Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the event, which takes place on August 23rd and airs on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Asuka
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik (Dominik can use weapons)

