Updated WWE SummerSlam Card
WWE has an updated card for SummerSlam after Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the event, which takes place on August 23rd and airs on WWE Network.
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP (Hurt Business banned from ringside)
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Asuka
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (Will take place later than SD Women’s Title Match)
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik (w/Rey Mysterio; Dominik can use weapons)
