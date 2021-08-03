wrestling / News
Updated WWE SummerSlam Card
August 2, 2021
WWE has an updated lineup for SummerSlam following Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on on August 21st from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere:
* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
