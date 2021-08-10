Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE has an updated lineup for SummerSlam following Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on on August 21st from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere:

* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Mysterios

* WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. Damian Priest

* Edge vs. Seth Rollins