Updated WWE SummerSlam Card: Seven Matches Set
August 10, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for SummerSlam after Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the event, which takes place on August 23rd and airs on WWE Network.
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Opponent TBD
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka
* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik (Dominik can use weapons)
