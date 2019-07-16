wrestling / News

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card: Two Title Matches Set

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SummerSlam Becky Lynch Natalya

– Two matches are official for SummerSlam following Monday’s episode of Raw. The first matches are as follows for the show, which takes place on August 11th from Toronto, Ontario, Canada and airs live on the WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

WWE Sumerslam, Jeremy Thomas

