Updated WWE Super ShowDown Card: Nine Matches Set

– WWE has a final card set for Friday’s WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. You can see the card below for the show, which features nine matches. As of now, only one name is official for the Battle Royal in Mojo Rawley, who announced his participation in the match to the live crowd during a commercial break on this week’s Raw.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor

* The Undertaker vs. Bill Goldberg

* Triple H vs. Randy Orton

* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

* Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

* Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party

* 50-Man Battle Royal: Mojo Rawley, More Participants TBA