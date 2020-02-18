Updated WWE Super ShowDown Card: Tag Team Title Match Added

WWE has an updated card for WWE Super ShowDown after Raw, with a Raw Tag Team Championship match added to the books. You can see the updated card for the match below. The show takes place on February 27th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at noon ET and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

* SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella or Naomi vs. Bayley

* Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy: AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

* Steel Cage Match: King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns