Updated WWE Super ShowDown Card: Women’s Title To Be Defended in Saudi Arabia For First Time
WWE has an updated card for WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, and will feature the first-ever Women’s Championship Match in the country. The show will include a match between Bayley and the winner of a #1 contender’s match between Carmella and Bayley that will take place on next week’s episode.
This marks the second-ever women’s match in the country after Natalya faced Lacey Evans last year at Crown Jewel, and the first defense of a women’s championship. You can see the updated card below for the show:
* WWE Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella OR Naomi vs. Bayley
* Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. Andrade
* Steel Cage Match: King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns
